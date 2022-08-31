16 dead in Iran road collision

TEHRAN: At least 16 people were killed in a collision between a truck and minibus carrying seasonal farm workers in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident, which left another eight people injured, occurred on a major artery of the city of Shushtar, state television said. "The tragedy occurred when a semi-trailer swerved and hit the minibus transporting the seasonal workers," police said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

Although its roads are generally in good condition, Iran has one of the world’s highest traffic death rates partly because of poor driving habits, as well as the impact of international sanctions on vehicle maintenance.