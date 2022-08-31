16 dead in Iran road collision

TEHRAN: At least 16 people were killed in a collision between a truck and minibus carrying seasonal farm workers in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, officials said.
The accident, which left another eight people injured, occurred on a major artery of the city of Shushtar, state television said. "The tragedy occurred when a semi-trailer swerved and hit the minibus transporting the seasonal workers," police said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.
Although its roads are generally in good condition, Iran has one of the world’s highest traffic death rates partly because of poor driving habits, as well as the impact of international sanctions on vehicle maintenance.
WASHINGTON: The James Webb space telescope has revealed dazzling new detail of a previously known slice of the cosmos...
RIYADH: A Saudi woman has been jailed for 45 years for her social media posts, a group said citing court...
GENEVA: Half of the world’s healthcare facilities lack basic hygiene services, putting nearly four billion people at...
BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16, state media reported on...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will sound the alarm on threats to US democracy in a rare prime-time address to the...
LONDON: London’s mayor warned on Tuesday of possible fare rises and service cuts after the capital’s transport...
Comments