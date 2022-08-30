Puppets no longer

In the past, developing countries used to suffer at the hands of colonialism. Now they are victims of neo-colonialism. Currently, several countries, including Pakistan, are under huge financial debt due to institutions like the IMF and the World Bank. These international financial institutions loan money to cash-starved developing countries and in return, impose conditions which must be fulfilled.

Pakistan has taken loans from the IMF 22 times, becoming almost like a perpetual ward of the international lender. Moreover, the FATF has put Pakistan in its grey list and it will be given some conditions to extract itself out of this category. To stop being victims of neo-colonialism, we need to strengthen our economy as soon as possible.

Muhammad Sufyan

Bhimber