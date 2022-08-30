Puppets no longer

In the past, developing countries used to suffer at the hands of colonialism. Now they are victims of neo-colonialism. Currently, several countries, including Pakistan, are under huge financial debt due to institutions like the IMF and the World Bank. These international financial institutions loan money to cash-starved developing countries and in return, impose conditions which must be fulfilled.
Pakistan has taken loans from the IMF 22 times, becoming almost like a perpetual ward of the international lender. Moreover, the FATF has put Pakistan in its grey list and it will be given some conditions to extract itself out of this category. To stop being victims of neo-colonialism, we need to strengthen our economy as soon as possible.
Muhammad Sufyan
Bhimber
The ongoing devastating rains have completely destroyed my city. Many have lost their lives, and thousands have been...
Cricket fans witnessed a riveting contest between arch rivals Pakistan and India in the group stages of the Asia Cup....
On a recent trip to Jamshoro, I observed that the Mehran Railway Bridge is in a highly deteriorated condition. The...
The speaker of the US House of Representatives’ recent visit to Taiwan does not bode well for world peace. China’s...
The heavy rainfall in Sindh has caused a lot of damage, mostly affecting the poor who have lost their homes,...
This year’s monsoon rains have been catastrophic for Pakistan. Many villages are inundated and most of the residents...
Comments