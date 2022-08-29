 
close
Monday August 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Egypt economy

By AFP
August 29, 2022

Cairo: An economic crisis spurred by the Ukraine war is casting darkness upon Egypt’s streets, as the government dims lights to free up energy for export and bolster hard currency reserves. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had an immediate impact on Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer which has relied on the ex-Soviet states for over 80 percent of its grain.

Comments