Workshops on empowering PWDs through social skills training held

Rawalpindi : The inaugural ceremony of workshops on ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through Social Skills Training and Workplace Inclusiveness’ was held on 22 August, 2022 at FJWU.

The workshops are based on the project awarded to Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin (Fulbright Alumna), Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Aneela Maqsood and Hamad Manzoor by US Mission in Pakistan and Pakistan US Alumni Network.

The guest motivational speaker of the event was Abia Akram, Project Director, Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) & Chairperson, National Forum of Women with Disabilities, Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin welcomed the guests and participants while Dr. Shaheryar Naveed moderated the inaugural session.

The ceremony was also attended by Rukhsana (Monitoring and Evaluation Officer) and Waqar Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) PUAN, Asim Zafar, CEO Saaya Foundation, Shahla Adnan and members of FJWU-Accessibility Committee.

The project aims to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) through competency building in social skills for successful adaptation at workplace and to sensitise their employers to address the inclusiveness of PWDs by creating such physical and social environment supportive to effective functionality of PWDs.