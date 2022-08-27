PARC, SSAMN to boost mango quality

Islamabad : Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will join the South and Southeast Asia Mango Network (SSAMN) to boost mango quality and strengthen mango industry at the first annual meeting of SSAMN to be held in China on Saturday.

Muhammad Arshad, Coordinator Horticulture of PARC, will address the meeting, giving a detailed introduction of the mango industry in Pakistan.

“PARC and three other research institutes and universities have submitted proposals for joining the mango network,” Dr. Chen Xiuhua, deputy-director of the International Cooperation Division of the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) and secretary-general of SSAMN, said in an interview, Economic Net (CEN) reported it on Friday.

The proposals will be deliberated by 16 founding members, said Dr. Chen. “The approval process will take place online. Votes will be collected before the meeting and also during the meeting in case some member institutions do not cast the vote on time.”

The annual meeting of SSAMN is part of “The 6th Symposium on Exchange and Cooperation to Enhance Innovation for Agricultural Science and Technology in South and Southeast Asia”, a four-day forum to strengthen communication and cooperation in agri-tech among South and Southeast Asian countries.