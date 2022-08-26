WB team, Yasmin discuss health facilities for people

LAHORE: The World Bank delegation called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care.

The delegation of the World Bank comprised of Dr Feng Zahu, Dr Man and others. Provincial Minister of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Akhtar Malik, Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh, Director of Headquarters Dr Rana Sohail, Consultant Dr Naeem Majeed and Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain Qureshi were present.

Dr Akhtar Rasheed participated in the meeting through a video link. The World Bank delegation appreciated the efforts of Punjab Health Department.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. World Bank’s efforts for cooperation in the health sector are commendable. We are running integrated programmes on family planning in the province, she added.

According to the vision of Imran Khan, the Punjab government will provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab, she said, adding state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in Punjab. No government in the past thought of building new public hospitals despite the increase in population. World Bank should conduct a workshop on the topic of family planning.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the lives of thousands of mothers and children would be secured through mother and child hospitals in Punjab and basic measures were being taken to ensure the health of the child. Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr Akhtar Malik thanked the World Bank for its support to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.