Water level up in Swat River: Hotels, houses along banks vacated

MINGORA: The hotels and houses along the banks of Swat River were vacated after the water level in

the river continued to rise with the passage of time following

the torrential rains and the subsequent flooding in the district on Thursday.

The district administration had directed the owners of hotels, and local people residing along the banks of the Swat River to vacate the abodes due to the possible flooding in the river.

The local residents and the tourists remained indoors as flash floods wreaked havoc as hundreds of houses, shops, and electricity poles were destroyed in Mingora city, scenic spots and other parts of the district a day before.

A youth identified as Alam Sher, 20, a resident of Tango Jaro, was swept away by the flood in Swat River while intermittent rain continued for the second day. The district administration and the personnel of Rescue 1122 launched a search to fish out the body.

In many places, including Asriat and other areas, the Swat River overflowed and damaged the road at several points.

The National Highway authorities reached the spots to clear the road while the flood affectees were still waiting for relief from the government.

There was an acute shortage of essential items and non-availability of electricity, causing hardships to the affectees.

The floods also washed away shelters and public spots alongside the Swat River in Kalam, Bahrain and Madyan and destroyed crops and fruit orchards elsewhere in Swat district.

The floods devastated several areas including Sharifabad, Mulla Baba, Marghzar Town, Faizabad, Bangladesh, Makanbagh, Landay Kas, Bangladesh, Swat Press Club, Hockey ground and others.

The streets and bazaars in Mingora city were giving a look like a pond, creating hardship for

pedestrians and motorists.

People were seen draining out floodwater from their abodes and shops on a self-help basis on the second day.

Business activities were affected badly due to the rains and the subsequent flooding in the area. A heavy downpour caused flooding in Mingora city after the nullahs and streams burst out and the water submerged houses, shops, markets and business centres, inflicting heavy losses on the residents and the traders.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister and provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Amir Muqam on Thursday said that flood victims would be supported by all means.

Talking to the media at the Makanbagh area of Swat district, he said that on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he had arrived in Mingora city to meet locals and identify the problems of the affectees.

“No one should do futile exercise of playing politics over the issue of flood and everyone should come forward to help the helpless people. I appeal to the KP government and to the affluent people to help your brethren in this difficult time,” Maqam said, adding that the report would be submitted to the prime minister and he would soon announce a relief package for the flood victims.

He said that directives had already been issued to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to reach the affected people and help them.

Earlier, Muqam also visited the affected areas including Landay Kas, Mullah Baba, Makanbagh, Swat Press Club and Fizaghat where he monitored the overall situation.

Most of the flood victims complained that no help from the government had been provided to them so far in the shape of shelter and food items.