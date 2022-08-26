Faraz remembered on 14th death anniversary

Islamabad: Ahmad Faraz beautifully incorporated the history, values and social attitudes of his time in his poetry. Ahmed Faraz's poetry is a torch for the new generation.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk on the 14th anniversary of the first head of the PAL and the famous poet of Pakistan, Ahmed Faraz, in collaboration with the literary and cultural organisations ‘Zawiya’ and ‘Inhiraaf International’ organised by the PAL, while presiding over the ceremony held in the memory of Faraz.

Ahmed Faraz's elder son Saadi Faraz was the chief guest of the event. Akhtar Usman, Farida Hafeez and Hasan Abbas Raza also addressed the event. The proceedings were conducted by the well-known Urdu poet Mehboob Zafar.

PAL chairman said that Ahmed Faraz beautifully embodied the history, values and social attitudes of his era in his poetry. His poetry is for the betterment of society. He is the poet of the past, present and future, and especially for the coming generations, his thoughts and ideas are a beacon.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk thanked Saadi Faraz, Chairman Zawiya Mehboob Zafar and Rehman Hafeez of Inhiraaf International and other friends for attending the event. Sadi Faraz said that I am proud to be Ahmed Faraz's son. He said that Ahmed Faraz would always stand with the oppressed and stand against the oppressor. He always observed the respect and sanctity of the word and expressed this thought.

Akhtar Usman said that Ahmed Faraz ruled Urdu ‘ghazal’ for 50 years. He is a poet of Meer. Undoubtedly, Ahmed Faraz is the god of romantic poetry. Along with romance, he also composed inspiring resistance poetry. He revived the poem in its true sense. Ahmad Faraz, living in tradition, took a new and beautiful path

Fareeda Hafeez said that Ahmed Faraz was a great poet as well as a great human being. She shared the moments she spent with Ahmed Faraz with the audience. Mehboob Zafar said that Ahmed Faraz has given a large number of timeless poems to Urdu. He also gave new dimensions to ancient themes. He said that Ahmed Faraz not only waged jihad against oppression through poetry but also fought practically. He said that Ahmed Faraz Trust will reward those students who want to work on Ahmed Faraz's personality and poetry.