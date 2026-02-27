'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' new ratings mark huge milestone

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', a prequel to 'Game of Thrones', draws big ratings numbers after the season ends

Game of Thrones currently has two prequels, and the latest one, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, can safely be said to be a considerable hit for the franchise.



A recent report in Variety based on Nielsen data says the viewership for the season one finale hit a record high of 9.3 million.

This signals a strong fans' interest in the show

These numbers, meanwhile, are derived from several measurements the firm uses to gauge the popularity of any show.

The finale – titled The Morrow – recorded an inch higher viewership than the penultimate episode, which drew 9.2 million viewers by showing the historic 'Trial of Seven'.

Meanwhile, the shooting of season two is ongoing in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

'House of the Dragon' season three is another one

But A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not the only prequel to Game of Thrones which has sparking strong fan interest in the franchise.

House of the Dragon is another one. The show's season three trailer teased the chaos about to happen in Westeros as rival Targaryen families are set to unleash their mighty dragons in the battlefields.

"While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early mediaeval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war," Ryan Condal, the co-series creator, earlier teased.

Several actors are set to reprise their roles. From Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) to Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen).

House of the Dragon will drop in June 2026 on HBO Max.