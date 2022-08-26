Presidential award in healthcare

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), an affiliate of Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), has been awarded healthcare excellence award by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), says a press release.

ICCI President presented the healthcare excellence award to ANTH/IMDC’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, and chamber SVP and VP also presented souvenirs to the Chairman and Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH/IMDC and CEO of GAK Healthcare International.

President of ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan along with a large number of ICCI members and top executives of several renowned businesses were invited to the award ceremony by IMDC/ANTH, flagship projects of GAK Healthcare International.

Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH/IMDC and CEO of GAK Healthcare International briefed the audience about ANTH’s vision, mission and excellent patient services alongside the future plans for expansion.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, told that the hospital is determined to expanding with new branching, and introducing new technology, equipment and trained doctors to consistently enhance the service level in different departments.