Minister approves new low-cost housing schemes

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 86th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency at its office on Thursday.

The meeting approved launching of new low-cost housing schemes namely Campbellpur Greens Attock, Al-Rasheed Garden Gujranwala and Al-Noor Garden Residencia, Sangla Hill to provide quality residential facilities to the locals at affordable rates.

A monitoring committee was also constituted to keep an eye on housing projects. A 20 percent quota would be reserved for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in every housing scheme, the meeting decided while approving the formulation of pension rules for Phata employees and other administrative matters to ensure smooth functioning.

The minister stressed on creating ease for the developers to accelerate the development work and made it clear that there was no room for the corrupt in his team.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Project was the government’s priority and I intend to complete the maximum number of housing schemes in the minimum possible time, he said.

Chenab University approved

Standing Committee on Legislative Business has approved the establishment of Chenab University in Gujrat and Emergency Service Employees Rule 2021. Meeting of Standing Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in chair. Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun, Minister C&W Ali Afzal Sahi and secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

After a briefing by the secretary and minister for higher education, the Cabinet Committee approved the establishment of private university in Gujrat. Punjab Assembly has already approved the bill to establish Chenab University in Gujrat. Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayoun said that the matter of Chenab University was sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab, but he referred the case to the Cabinet Committee for further deliberations. Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed the Higher Education Department to take into full consideration the SOPs set by the Higher Education Commission regarding the establishment of new universities.

The Cabinet Committee later approved the Punjab Emergency Service Employees Rule 2021. This decision will determine the rules of recruitment in the Rescue service.