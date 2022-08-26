Chief Drug Controller regains charge of post

LAHORE:The incumbent Chief Drug Controller, Punjab, regained charge of his post after losing it just for one day. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), through a notification dated 23 August, 2022, transferred Chief Drug Controller, Punjab Lahore, Azher Jamal Saleemi and directed him to report back to the department with immediate effect.

Consequent upon Azher Jamal Saleemi’s transfer, the department, through a notification on the 23 August, 2022, transferred Qalandar Khan, Drug Controller, Layyah, and posted as Chief Drug Controller, Punjab Lahore, with immediate effect.

Later, in a surprise move on 25 August, 2022, the P&SHD cancelled its earlier notification, dated 23 August, 2022, whereby Azher Jamal Saleemi, serving as Chief Drug Controller, Punjab Lahore, was transferred and directed to report back to the department, with immediate effect.

He was directed to continue as Chief Drug Controller, Punjab Lahore. However, P&SHD, in another notification issued dated 25 August, 2022, transferred Qalandar Khan, Drug Controller, Layyah, with immediate effect and posted as Additional Secretary (Drugs Control) P&SHD, relieving Muhammad Sohail, Director General, Directorate of Drugs Control, Punjab, Lahore, from the additional charge of the post.