Thiem reaches last eight at Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, United States: Britain’s Jack Draper defeated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the ATP Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals.
The 20-year-old Englishman, who reached his first ATP Masters Series quarter-final two weeks ago at Montreal, ousted the Austrian who won his first major title two years ago in New York.
Thiem missed most of last year with a right wrist injury, including the chance to defend his US Open title.
