Pemra chief letter circulating on social media termed bogus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday termed as bogus and baseless the letter being circulated on the social media attributed to the Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig written to the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Chairman Mian Amer Mehmood on August 22.

In a press release, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority said the letter was concocted and contrary to facts. It said it has approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation into the matter and eying to take legal necessary action.