HEC halts admissions to varsity

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday issued a student alert announcing that it had halted admissions for students to a private university.



In a statement released on Twitter, the HEC said it had stopped the admissions of the Isra University in all disciplines from Fall 2022.

It said it would include all admissions, including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Islamabad. The regulator said that admissions would remain suspended until the resolution of the ongoing crisis — without mentioning what the crisis was.

7 milk shops; food processing factory sealed

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed seven milk shops and a food processing factory in the limits of Sangjani police station on charges of adulteration.

Magistrate of Sadar zone Mir Yamin, following public complaints, inspected 11 milk shops along with the teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and took action after finding contaminated milk. Talking to APP on Wednesday, Yamin said the authorities also discarded 250 litres of sub-standard milk and arrested 4 shopkeepers.

"Not only had the milk been watered down, but it also contained various chemicals," he remarked. The district administration with the assistance of PFA and the mobile testing unit had imposed heavy fines on those involved in the heinous act of adulteration in the milk, he added.

Meanwhile, another raid was conducted on a food processing factory which was sealed for using low quality material in food processing. The ICT teams also slapped heavy fines to the fruit and vegetables’ vendors for profiteering and not displaying the rate list.