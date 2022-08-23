KP declares emergency in flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan districts.
The provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department issued a formal notification to this end on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. Mahmood Khan said he would soon visit the flood-hit districts to look into the losses caused by flash floods and rehabilitation activities carried out by the administration. He added that he would announce a package for the rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure in those districts.
Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities and ensure the provision of food items and other stuff of daily use to each and every flood-affected household. He said that he is monitoring the flood situation, and is in contact with administration concerned.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission also rejected the Mutahidda Quami Movement-Pakistan’s plea against the...
Comments