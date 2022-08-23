People hit by hydropower project block road

MANSEHRA: The Balakot hydropower project’s affectees on Monday staged a sit-in at the Paras area of Kaghan valley suspending the traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The baton-wielding protesters also holding banners and placards raised slogans in support of their demands and against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Thousands of passengers travelling between the KP and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded on both sides of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in hundreds of vehicles during the protest. The tourists, on their way to their respective destinations after spending the weekend in the Kaghan valley also remained stuck-up. “We have repeatedly met the deputy commissioner to seek the resolution of our land, houses and trees prices issues and a fresh social economic survey but he lend a deaf ear to our demands.”
