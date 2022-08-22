CM orders strict action over arms display

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered launching an indiscriminate crackdown against the elements found involved in display of weapons across Punjab.



The chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take an indiscriminate action against those elements found involved in display of weapons and strict implementation of the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act should be ensured.

He directed to take strict legal action against such elements irrespective of their political affiliations. He vowed to deal such elements with an iron hand in order to improve law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister issued these orders while talking to parliamentarians belonging to Gujrat. Those who met with him included MNA Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, MPAs Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Shujjat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali. The Deputy Commissioner and DPO Gujrat were also present on the occasion. The assembly members lauded the chief minister’s decision of taking swift action against the display of weapons in the province.

They remarked that his decision would play a pivotal role in maintaining law and order situation in the province. Pervaiz Elahi stated that every moment is precious and vowed to undertake every work for the welfare of the masses.

He denounced that public welfare projects were put on the back burner during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. The Punjab government restarted the public service works from where it had left them, he maintained and added that he still accepts Imran Khan as his Prime Minister and will fully support Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi stated that the people of Gujrat knew how to side with someone, adding that the people of Gujrat would accord an exemplary and a rousing welcome to Imran Khan on the 2nd September public rally.

PTI female MNAs: Woman MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and they paid rich tributes to the public welfare projects of the chief minister. Talking on this occasion, they termed his Rescue 1122 a historic public welfare project which has no precedent.

Provision of free medicines in the emergency wards speaks volumes of the public service spirit of Pervaiz Elahi, they said, adding that announcement of free education up to graduation level after matriculation level is a magnificent education friendly step of Pervaiz Elahi.

They appreciated him for taking exemplary steps for the welfare and betterment of the people in a short span of time and everyone acknowledges his welfare oriented steps.The chief minister while talking on the occasion said that giving respect to women is part of our social, cultural and religious values.

The rights which are granted to the women in the religion of Islam are unimaginable in the West. Allah Almighty has made us the Ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dignity to the women.

The chief minister emphasised that no society or a nation can progress without the active participation of women in the practical field, adding that the previous governments did not take any positive step to include the women in the national mainstream.

The chief minister highlighted that according to the vision of Imran Khan our government is determined to include the women in the national mainstream and will give respect, dignity, promotion as well as security to the women.The delegation comprised of Andleeb Abbas, Kanwal Shahzaib, Alia Hamza Malik, Doctor Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Munawara Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Saira Nadeem, Shanila Ruth and Rubina Jamil.

lsd: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered to take more effective measures to timely check the spread of lumpy skin virus. He directed Secretary Livestock to ensure complete implementation of the comprehensive action plan. He directed to increase the number of livestock camps in the affected areas at the tehsil level. The chief minister emphasised that the cattle breeders should be imparted effective awareness about the precautionary measures. He also ordered to administer prompt vaccination after diagnosing the affected animals and ordered to keep the affected animals separate from the healthy animals. CM directed to take special preventive measures in this regard.

CM condoles death of Nayyara Noor: Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep grief over the death of famous singer Nayyara Noor. In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family members, paid rich tributes to the invaluable services and the singing art of the late singer and remarked that one era of singing world has come to an end with the death of Nayyara Noor. He lauded the classic singing of Nayyara Noor and remarked that the late singer enjoyed a distinctive place in her singing skills. The CM said her services for the singing art would be remembered.