Tigers, Stallions, Royals record wins in KPL

LAHORE: Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals registered victories in matches of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.

Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Hafeez steered Muzaffarabad Tigers to victory over Kotli Lions in a rain-interrupted clash.

Tigers beat the Lions by 16 runs (D/L method) thanks to a sensational display of batting by Haseebullah and Hafeez after restricting the Lions to 156-7 in 20 overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Haseebullah scored 67 runs off 50 balls, which included six fours and two maximums. Skipper Hafeez smashed nine fours and a maximum to score 62 runs in 40 balls.

For the Lions, Irfanullah Shah claimed two wickets, while Naveed Malik and Basit Ali took a scalp each.

Earlier, the Lions had posted 156 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to skipper Khurram Manzoor and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 37 and 33, respectively.

Ahsan Ali and Danish Aziz scored 29 runs each. Arshad Iqbal claimed two wickets, while Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saad Bin Zafar, Mir Hamza, and Sohail Tanvir took a scalp each.

Kamran Akmal and Rumman Raees helped Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions in a rain-affected encounter by six wickets late Saturday.