46 promoted as SP

PESHAWAR: The promotion board of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has approved the promotion of 46 officers to the rank of superintendent of police in grade 18.
The promotion of these officers was due for a long. Many of them are already posted as acting SPs and even district police officers for the last few years.
Those who were promoted to Grade-18 include Nisar Ahmad Khan, Shafiullah Gandapur, Qamar Hayat, Tariq Habib, Tariq Iqbal , Khabir Khan, Aslam Nawaz, Ishtiaq Khan, Niaz Khan , Hameedullah , Inayat Ali, Abdul Hai, Nazir Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Shaukat Khan , Shah Hassan, Muzamil khan, Sajjad Khan, Sahibzada Sajjad, Abdul Samad, Khalid, Zia Hassan and others.
ISLAMABAD: Experts have called for coal-fired power generation to optimise the energy mix for the resolution of the...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliqur Rehman has...
LANDIKOTAL: Khpal Walk Pashtunistan Movement patron-in-chief Dr Khan Baba along with his supporters and followers...
JAMRUD: Elected local government representatives on Saturday threatened to boycott the upcoming anti-polio campaign as...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president and former federal minister for defence Pervez Khattak said on...
PESHAWAR: Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan on Wednesday conferred Academic Excellence...
Comments