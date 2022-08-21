46 promoted as SP

PESHAWAR: The promotion board of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has approved the promotion of 46 officers to the rank of superintendent of police in grade 18.

The promotion of these officers was due for a long. Many of them are already posted as acting SPs and even district police officers for the last few years.

Those who were promoted to Grade-18 include Nisar Ahmad Khan, Shafiullah Gandapur, Qamar Hayat, Tariq Habib, Tariq Iqbal , Khabir Khan, Aslam Nawaz, Ishtiaq Khan, Niaz Khan , Hameedullah , Inayat Ali, Abdul Hai, Nazir Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Shaukat Khan , Shah Hassan, Muzamil khan, Sajjad Khan, Sahibzada Sajjad, Abdul Samad, Khalid, Zia Hassan and others.