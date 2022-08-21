Gymkhana renovation

Rawalpindi : The Punjab Government has decided to renovate the Rawalpindi Gymkhana, says a press release.

In this regard Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Mohammad Basharat Raja visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana and laid the foundation stone of the renovation and up lift.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Nurul Amin Mengal briefed the provincial minister on the projects. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said that the lack of facilities in Rawalpindi Gymkhana was being felt for a long time. Under the project, a guesthouse block is now being constructed in Gymkhana, which will have 12 residential rooms.