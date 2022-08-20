Islamic Games come to a close

ISLAMABAD: Turkey finished the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games with 341 medals including 145 gold, 107 silver and 89 bronze as the mega show has come to a close in Konya (Turkey).
Pakistan finished 27th, winning a lone gold through Arshad Nadeem’s javelin throw. Nooh Dastgir Butt finished 4th, the closest any other Pakistan athlete came to winning a medal.
Uzbekistan (51 gold-total 158 medals) occupied second spot with Iran (39 gold-133 total medals) finishing third at the medal table.
On the penultimate day of competition, Imran Ali lost 2-0 against Saudi Arabian opponent in karate. Earlier he was defeated by an Azerbaijan opponent for a place in the semis. Kalsoom also lost to a Morocco opponent.
Some of the biggest disappointments for Pakistan included Shah Hussain Shah (Judo) and Saadi Abbas (karate) who
were knocked out at first hurdle.
