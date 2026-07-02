Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix crash Chicago wedding reception: Watch

Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix gave a Chicago couple the surprise of a lifetime by crashing their wedding reception.

In a video shared by Garirix himself, the newlyweds Tessa Kindelin and Brendan Harty could be seen celebrating with family and friends at the Adler Planetarium on June 27 when the two music stars arrived unexpectedly.

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The surprise was planned by Tessa's brother, Mike Kindelin, a longtime fan of Garrix. He'd sent the Dutch DJ a message on Instagram before the wedding, asking if he could stop by after his nearby concert to congratulate the couple. Garrix agreed.

The video first began with Garrix sitting next to Sheeran and sharing the plan about crashing the wedding. The next clip showed the musicians on their way to the venue, followed by another clip where they were received by the bride's brother who had messaged Garrix.

The bride and groom already knew that both Garrix and Sheeran were performing close to their wedding venue that evening, but they did not expect either artist to attend.

"Mike told me Martin Garrix replied to his DM on the trolley on the way to the wedding ceremony," Tessa told People. "I was absolutely ecstatic, but I didn't want to get my hopes up too much, in case it didn't work out."

After midnight, guests were told to gather for a surprise. Garrix walked in first, followed by Sheeran, leaving the couple and their guests stunned.

"We had hired a DJ, Eli, through Rendezvous, to play for us for the last hour of the reception," Tessa said. "Word had spread during the reception that Martin Garrix might be making an appearance, but most people didn't believe it."

Once the musicians arrived, the pair performed together for about 10 minutes. They began with their collaboration, Repeat It, before Sheeran sang his hit love song Perfect.

"I saw Martin first and I was over the moon. Then I looked to his right and saw Ed Sheeran singing," Tessa recalled. "It took me a long second to process that it was really him, and I think I just screamed. I was shocked. I had no idea that Ed Sheeran would be joining Martin."

At one point during the performance, Sheeran walked into the crowd and hugged the bride.

"It was incredible to watch them perform it live together, and the crowd absolutely loved it," Tessa says. "During the song, Ed came out toward the crowd to dance with us, and he gave me a huge hug. I couldn't believe it."

Garrix then played his hit In the Name of Love. The newly-wedded bride later called it "the best night of our lives."

"It was surreal to have Ed Sheeran sing one of the best love songs ever written to us live while my husband and I danced together," Tessa told the magazine. "And then Martin remixed it, and the crowd erupted."