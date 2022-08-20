Five DIGs transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of five Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) on Friday.
According to the notification, Kamran Adil, DIG Legal CPO Lahore, has been transferred and posted as DIG Police Training vice Abdul Kareem already transferred and posted as DIG Traffic against an existing vacancy. Syed Khurram Ali, awaiting posting, has been posted as DIG Establishment-I CPO Lahore and Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, awaiting posting, as DIG Logistics & Procurement. Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has been transferred and posted as DIG CTD Punjab against an existing vacancy.
