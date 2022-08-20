Man commits suicide over raise refusal

The lone son of his parents allegedly committed suicide on Friday after his employer refused to give him a pay raise.

The body of 25-year-old Farhan Akhtar was found hanged from a ceiling fan at his house in Nazimabad, the Gulbahar police said, and it was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

According to the deceased maternal uncle, his nephew was the only breadwinner of the family and had been working at a private medicine company for the last seven years on a monthly salary of Rs25,000.

“The employers used to force him to do extra work without paying him overtime. Akhtar told the police that Akhtar asked his employer to increase his salary, but they asked him to resign from the job if he could not work at the current salary.”

The uncle said Akhtar had been already depressed when he returned home from work late on Thursday night and found there was no power supply in the area, which made him even more depressed. He ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.