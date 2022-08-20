Highway to hell

Unfortunately, not a day passes without some tragic road accident in Pakistan. Recently, a bus crashed into an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, killing at least 20 people and injuring six. This is not an isolated incident, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics there were over 9000 accidents in 2019-20, leading to the deaths of over 5000 people. Considering that many, if not most, of these accidents often involve unawareness or disregard of basic traffic rules, there should be tougher tests for driving licenses and stiffer punishments for driving without a license.

Furthermore, there should be awareness campaigns that emphasize the dangers of reckless driving. It is the responsibility of the ruling government to take the police and related authorities on board and ensure traffic rules are being properly enforced.

Ali Raza Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad