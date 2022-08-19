Four people commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as four people, including a woman, have committed suicide in three different incidents in Khairpur, Tharparkar and Khairpur Nathan Shah districts.

A woman identified as Marvi w/o Mukesh committed suicide at Kaloi in district Tharparkar over extreme poverty. Her husband, told the police that his wife had committed suicide due to suffering from infectious diseases and we were unable to bear her treatment’s expenses. A youngster Sajid Wassan also committed suicide over a domestic issue in village Ghulam Mehdi Wassan near Kotdiji in Khairpur. Another youngster Krishan Meghwar threw himself before the Millat Express at the Ranipur Railway Station over extreme poverty in district Khaipur. A man Kashif Janwiri committed suicide over a domestic issue at Shahi Bazaar in district Khairpur Nathan Shah.