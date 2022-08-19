HSA to support PMA

Islamabad : The Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Health Services Academy (HSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Thursday for provision of assistance to association members.
As per the agreement, which was signed by the Vice Chancellor of HSA Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, and PMA’s President Prof Dr. Akhtar Ali, PMA will get the facility of scholarships, fee reduction, and mutual cooperation in holding seminars and conferences. Both PMA and HSA have also agreed to allocate vacancies for members of PMA.
Islamabad : Coalition for Election and Democracy urges the Federal Government, Election Commission of Pakistan and...
Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday announced to start a protest movement against inflated electricity bills...
Islamabad : The two foreign ladies, who wanted to join the enthusiasm and celebrations of the Pakistani nation on our...
Islamabad : PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the creation of Pakistan was an achievement...
Islamabad : Anti-Human Smuggling Director Javed Akbar Riaz termed collective efforts in formulating awareness...
Islamabad: Women leaders from across Pakistan vowed to work together in ensuring access to water, sanitation, and...
Comments