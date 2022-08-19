 
HSA to support PMA

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2022

Islamabad : The Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Health Services Academy (HSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Thursday for provision of assistance to association members.

As per the agreement, which was signed by the Vice Chancellor of HSA Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, and PMA’s President Prof Dr. Akhtar Ali, PMA will get the facility of scholarships, fee reduction, and mutual cooperation in holding seminars and conferences. Both PMA and HSA have also agreed to allocate vacancies for members of PMA.

