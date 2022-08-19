GCU students’ honour

LAHORE:Around four students from the Government College University Lahore are going to participate in the prestigious Normandy Chair for Peace Summer School to be held at the University of Caen, France, on the rights of future generations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi announced that GCU students Ahmad Ali, Raeesa Riaz, Fatima Asif and Muhammad Shahzad and its Senior PRO Musadaq Sultan are selected by the Normandy Chair for Peace as participants for the Summer School.