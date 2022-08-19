Govt servants’ welfare priority: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting of Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF). Managing Director PGSHF Naheed Gul Baloch gave him a detailed briefing.

The chief minister ordered PGSHF members to take expeditious measures to dispose of the pending allotment cases and highlighted that the welfare of the government servants is part of his priority. He maintained that it was the right of a government servant to get a house at the time of his retirement, adding that a plot and a house is the right and need of a government servant.

The chief minister directed to take into account provision of education and health facilities in the Government Servants Housing Schemes. He directed to provide facilities to the government servants by completely developing the housing schemes, adding that the burden of payment on the government servants should also be kept minimum.

The chief minister disclosed that after the allotment of pending plots, the proposal to grant new memberships would also be reviewed. GM Sikander, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Housing and other officials also attended the meeting.

PMLQ expats meet CM: President PML-Q Scotland Shabbir Shah, president of PMLQ Canada chapter Arjmand Bukhari, Tahir Bukhari and Muhammad Waqas from the UK called on the chief minister at his office. They appreciated the vision of Pervaiz Elahi for the countless welfare-oriented initiatives taken within a few days. They noted that the public welfare was the focal point of the chief minister. Prompt steps have been taken to provide relief to the people like before, they added.

Speaking on this occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset to the country as they had played a significant role in national development. “We sincerely appreciate the valuable services of expatriate Pakistanis, he said and pointed out that PTI Chairman Imran Khan gave the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis during his tenure.” The incumbent federal government snatched away this right from overseas Pakistanis as soon as it came into power, he regretted. The Punjab government will protect the rights of Pakistanis living abroad in every way and no effort will be spared to solve their problems. The doors of my office are open for overseas Pakistanis, he concluded.