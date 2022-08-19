Rizwan, Salman help Pakistan beat Netherlands

ROTTERDAM: Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman made unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan eased to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the second One-day International in Rotterdam on Thursday to complete a series victory.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, scored 57 off 65 balls before Rizwan and Salman led the tourists home in their pursuit of 187 with 16.2 overs to spare.

Dutch seamer Vivian Kingma removed openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq cheaply as Pakistan stuttered early, but Azam and Rizwan steadied the innings before Salman finished it off by blasting his first ODI fifty.

Zaman was caught and bowled by Kingma for three and Imam was lured into a loose drive four balls later to reduce Pakistan to 11-2.

Azam top-edged off-spinner Aryan Dutt to Bas de Leede at midwicket, ending an 88-run stand with wicketkeeper Rizwan.

Rizwan compiled 69 off 82 deliveries, in contrast to the fireworks delivered by Salman, who clubbed the final ball of the match for a six to finish 50 not out in just his second ODI.

Earlier, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets apiece to dismiss the Netherlands for 186 in 44.1 overs.

De Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66) struck battling half-centuries to lift the Dutch from 8-3. Rauf finished with 3-16.

Score Board

Netherland won the toss

Netherlands Innings

Vikramjit c† Rizwan b Naseem 1

Dowd c Babar b Haris 1

Barresi b Naseem 3

Leede c Fakhar b Haris 89

Cooper c & b Nawaz 66

Edwards(c)† c Rizwan b Nawaz 5

Nidamanuru c† Rizwan b Rauf 0

Beek c Naseem b Shadab 13

Pringle lbw b Wasim 0

Dutt b Nawaz 1

Kingma not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 2, w 2) 7

Total: 44.1 Ov (RR: 4.21) 186

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-6, 3-8, 4-117, 5-125, 6-128, 7-157, 8-159, 9-166, 10-186

Bowling: Haris Rauf 7.1-0-16-3, Naseem Shah 6-0-27-2, Mohammad Wasim 9-0-42-1, Shadab Khan 10-0-41-1 Mohammad Nawaz 10-0-42-3, Khushdil Shah 2-0-15-0

Pakistan Innings

Fakhar c & b Kingma 3

Imam c van Beek b Kingma 6

Babar (c) c de Leede b Dutt 57

Rizwan † not out 69

Agha Salman not out 50

Extras (b 1, w 5) 6

Total: 33.4 Ov (RR: 5.67) 191/3

Did not bat: Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim , Haris Rauf , Naseem Shah

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-11, 3-99

Bowling: Aryan Dutt 8-0-37-1-1, 1, Vivian Kingma 4.4-1-32-2 , Logan van Beek 6-0-38-0, Tim Pringle 9-1-55-0, Bas de Leede 6-0-28-0

Match result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Man of the match: Mohammad Nawaz

Umpires: Michael Gough, N Bhati