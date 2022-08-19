Finding an heir

As a political party, the PTI has reached a critical juncture in its development. Having built widespread support across the country, the party will now need to think about how to maintain its enormous base and ensure continuity in support. This means thinking long-term and thinking beyond its current ‘Captain’. Imran Khan has played a stellar knock thus far, in terms of political success, but his innings will not last forever. With that in mind, the party must begin grooming a successor to take his place.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad