This letter refers to the news story ‘Failure to take timely decisions: Reconstitution of SOEs boards in oil, gas sector on the cards’ (August 11, 2022). This is a highly commendable step from the sitting government and should be expanded to other loss-making SOEs.
Revamping failing public-sector organizations would help enhance exports, productivity and profitability. The incumbent government can help accelerate this process by promoting merit-based hiring in all SOEs.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
