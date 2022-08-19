Dreamer-in-chief

This letter refers to the news report ‘If we can become nuclear power, we can also become economic power: PM’ (August15, 2022). PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed this sentiment while addressing a national flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

When reality is as harsh as it is in Pakistan, dreaming becomes a good means of preserving one’s hope and sanity.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad