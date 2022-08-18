PM visits family of Lt Gen Sarfaraz Shaheed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the family of Commander 12 Corps, Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali Shaheed, who was martyred in an unfortunate helicopter crash in Balochistan recently.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister on his visit.The prime minister offered prayers for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family."Our martyrs are our pride. The soldiers and officers of the Pakistan armed forces have never hesitated to sacrifice their lives to safeguard our motherland," he remarked.

Shebaz elaborated be it war against the terrorists or any natural calamity, the soldiers and officers of Pakistan armed forces acted as the true defenders of the nation.The prime minister said the whole nation, including he himself, pay high tribute to the martyrs for their huge sacrifice.Earlier on August 14, the prime minister had also visited the family of Major Talha Manan Shaheed, who was among those martyred in the chopper crash.