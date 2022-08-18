Paediatric Asthma Clinic opens at Services Hospital

LAHORE:A Paediatric Asthma Clinic was inaugurated at Services Hospital on Wednesday. The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS/SHL) Principal Prof Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Ehtesham inaugurated the clinic. Prof Tayyaba Wasim, Prof Kh Amjad and other medical staff participated in the opening ceremony. All the facilities related to asthma disease in children have been provided free of cost in this clinic.

On this occasion, SIMS Principal said that all respiratory and related diseases in children would be treated and all the facilities including diagnosis and medication will be provided under one roof at this clinic. “This clinic has been established in the light of health vision of Punjab government.

Nurses to be equipped with quality education: The enforcement of new rules and regulations regarding education and training of female students and better care of patients has been started at the Nursing College, Services Hospital.

Principal Nursing College, Services Hospital Asma Taj in a statement on Wednesday said that the Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof Dr Farooq Afzal has assigned a special task to equip the nursing students with quality education. She said that a schedule has been prepared to give lectures to the nursing students on the preventive measures of Dengue, Polio, Corona and other diseases. She said that with this initiative, the education graph of SIMS would be raised further.

Asma Taj said that the nursing students got their scholarships amount every month from their bank accounts and now their problems will be solved in the classrooms so that the nursing students can complete their education smoothly.