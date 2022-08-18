TI to launch anti-riba campaign tomorrow

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami is launching a countrywide “Eradication of Interest Campaign” from tomorrow (Friday), for three weeks, holding meetings, seminars and lectures to highlight the disadvantages and curse of indulging in riba at state level.

The campaign will be formally launched by TI ameer Shujauddin Shaikh at a press conference in Lahore Press Club on Thursday (today) after Asr prayers and also deliver the special Friday sermon in Masjid Jame-al-Quran, Quran Academy, 36-K, Model Town Lahore.

Ayub Beg Mirza said senior TI leaders will deliver lectures on the subject of “Eradication of Interest” in the mosques all over the country and at other important places to mobilise public opinion to force the rulers, religious scholars and religio-political parties discharge their responsibilities towards complete and immediate abolition of the interest-based system.