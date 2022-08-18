Ehsaas Ration Programme announced

LAHORE:The Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme would be initially introduced under the Ehsas Punjab Programme to help overcome the everyday miseries of low-income families.

Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari disclosed this while addressing the maiden meeting of the steering committee of the Ehsas Punjab Programme on Wednesday. Advisor on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, chairman and secretary P&D and finance department officials were present.

The minister explained that the provision of edible items to deserving families would be ensured through this programme. For this purpose, karyana stores would be made part of the digital ecosystem by benefitting from the data of the National Bank of Pakistan, Nadra and cellular companies. This would ensure transparency along with easy access to the targeted deserving persons, he maintained.

Provision of treatment facilities to physically challenged persons and financial assistance to low-income families would also be part of the Punjab Ehsas Programme and the Ehsas Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Act, 2022 would also be approved to make Ehsas Programme a success, he added.

The minister further said that Ehsas desks would be set up in districts to effectively implement this programme by providing necessary information and guidance to the targeted people at the grassroots. Khidmat centres would also be utilised for Ehsas desks; he added and emphasised that PTI was the first political party to resolve the problems of families living below the poverty line.

The minister also stressed the need of adopting solid measures regarding the health of mother & child and overcoming nutritional deficiency in children under the Ehsas Programme and concluded that the establishment of a network of shelter homes and alimonies is part of this strategy.