Mazari orders early PFF election

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari directed the Normalization Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to finalise election dates enabling the FIFA to release $15 million set aside for the game’s promotion in Pakistan.

Briefing the IPC Standing Committee members, Mazari said he had asked Haroon Malik (chairman NC) to hand over the PFF to the elected PFF body at the earliest.

“FIFA has almost $15 million in reserves which were meant for football development in Pakistan. Earlier PFF election will ensure timely transaction of the amount to the elected football body in Pakistan hence the restart of activities at all levels. Free and fair PFF elections will help restart the normal football activities in the country.”