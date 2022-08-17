Six Indian soldiers killed

ISLAMABAD: At least six Indian soldiers were killed, while 33 others were injured in an accident in Islamabad district, of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday
According to the Kashmir Media Service, a bus carrying 37 Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to the police control room in Occupied Srinagar.
