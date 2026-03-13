CRTC announces new rules eliminating fees for cancelling or changing phone, internet plans
The CRTC said it will also introduce additional consumer protection measures in the coming months
Canada’s telecommunications regulator has announced new rules that will prevent companies from charging customers when they cancel, change or activate cellphone and internet plans.
The Canadian Radio television and Telecommunications Commission said the changes are designed to make it easier for people to switch providers and take advantage of better offers without worrying about extra charges.
The new rules will come into effect on 12 June.
The CRTC said it will also introduce additional consumer protection measures in the coming months aimed at helping Canadians compare plans and make more informed decisions.
The regulator previously launched consultations in late 2024 seeking public feedback on possible reforms affecting telecom customers.
These discussions included topics such as service notifications, self service options and cancellation fees.
Officials have also been examining ways to ensure customers are informed when discounts or contract terms are about to end in order to avoid unexpected bill increases.
