USS Gerald R. Ford fire: Two injured after fire breaks out on US Navy aircraft carrier

A fire broke out aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on Thursday, leaving two sailors injured, according to officials.

USNI News reported that the blaze began on the carrier while it was operating in the Red Sea and officials said the initial fire has been extinguished, although crew members are continuing damage control efforts on board.

A statement posted on X by US Central Command confirmed the incident and said the fire started in a specific area of the ship.

“On March 12, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) experienced a fire that originated in the ship’s main laundry spaces,” the statement said.

“The cause of the fire was not combat-related and is contained. There is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational. Two sailors are currently receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. Additional information will be provided when available.”

According to ship tracking information cited by USNI News, the carrier had been operating in the northern Red Sea near the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Al Wajh.

USS Gerald R. Ford recently passed through the Suez Canal along with several escort ships and is currently part of a US carrier strike group.

