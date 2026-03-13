Ernie Anastos' chicken blooper resurfaces as popular news anchor dies
Ernue Anastos's chicken flub at the time became one of the most-watched videos
Ernie Anastos, a mainstay of evening news airtime on New York television, has died. His passing follows several tributes, some of which pay homage to his 'chicken' blooper in 2009.
What unfolded in a typical news briefing at the time was that the late host, on WNYW (Channel 5), gave the internet one of the most-viewed video clips.
During the show, he was having a jocular exchange with weatherman Nick Gregory live on-air.
In the moment, he referred to Perdue Chicken – a famous poultry brand – and an old commercial, saying, "It takes a tough man to make a tender forecast, Nick."
In reply, Gregory said, "I guess that's me."
But then Anastos unexpectedly told the weatherman what he could do with the chickens. "Keep f*****g that chicken!"
His co-anchor, Dari Alexander, looked instantly shocked, and Gregory attempted to downplay the moment by grinning.
However, what led the clip to go viral at the time was Anastos' reaction, who did not appear to notice what he said.
But later he apologised for using "inappropriate language" on the air.
Meanwhile, Anastos's first stint as a reporter was at WABC in 1978. In 2005, he moved to WNYM and worked there through 2019.
During his star-studded career, he received over 30 local Emmy awards and nominations.
Anastos's wife confirmed the news of his passing from pneumonia. He was 82.
