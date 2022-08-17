Imran used Arif Naqvi’s plane: Fauzia Kasuri

ISLAMABAD: Founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fauzia Kasuri while discussing party funding issues, revealed that Arif Naqvi’s plane was used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to visit Dubai.

Speaking on a private television channel show, Kasuri said while she had never attended Imran Khan’s meeting with Arif Naqvi, she knew that Arif Naqvi’s plane was used for Imran Khan. Ms Kasuri said, “I had heard that Arif Naqvi’s plane was used by Imran Khan to go to Dubai. I don’t know Arif Naqvi personally but many people know that he was involved in a very high-profile work to collect money for charity for healthcare projects in impoverished countries. Naqvi helped many of his friends with this money for political gains, rewarded them, gave them luxurious facilities and it is not hidden,” Kasuri claimed.

She went on to say that Imran Khan had many friends from several countries but collecting money from foreigners was not wrong. Fauzia Kasuri emphasised, “the money must have come from outside, but was it prohibited funding? It was not our job to check it? Rather it was the job of the depositors and the Finance Board operating in Pakistan”.