Nawaz can’t come back without NRO, says Cheema

LAHORE : Adviser on Information Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that “Calibri Font Queen” is showing extreme hypocrisy by shedding crocodile tears over the increase in petrol prices.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that the hypocritical N-League follows a policy of extreme hypocrisy; one openly hurls threats while the other engages in sycophancy.

If the “Calibri Font Queen” is sincere with the nation, then she should work to bring the looted wealth back to Pakistan. He regretted that Nawaz Sharif is such a coward and weakling character who always flees from the country in an hour of trial while leaving hapless workers alone. It is an irony of circumstances that fugitive Nawaz Sharif's guarantor Shehbaz Sharif is also on bail, he added. Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal as he was caught stealing the national kitty. He cannot return without an NRO, he declared. Meanwhile, the court jesters of the house of Sharifs have PhDs in lies, propaganda and hypocrisy, he remarked.

If the Sharif-Zardari duo had not conspired while acting as fifth columnists of international powers, Punjab would have been one step ahead in development and prosperity, he stressed. Despite the PMLN conspiracy, Punjab has once again gone on the path of development. He said that PMLN's courtiers should keep crying as the mission of public service will continue in Punjab.