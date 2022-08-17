FIA summons KP former governor

PESHAWAR: The Federal investigation Agency ( FIA) has summoned former KP governor Shah Farman in the prohibited funding case.
Reports said Shah Farman and two others were directed to appear before the FIA team on August 18.
Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser were summoned by the FIA KP.
