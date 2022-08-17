 
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Peshawar

Shahmansoor Township Association elects reps

By Muhammad Farooq
August 17, 2022

SWABI: Muqaddam Khan and Mohammad Junaid were elected president and general secretary of Shahmansoor Township Welfare Association here on Tuesday.

The election process was conducted at a meeting which was presided over by Dr Gul Mohammad and attended by residents of all the six sectors.

The other office-bearers chosen included Mumtaz Ali Khan, vice-president-1, Dr Waheed Alam Jan, vice-president-2, Asad Iqbal joint secretary and Siyar Mohammad finance secretary.

Dr Gul Mohammad, Dr Mohammad Shafiq, Dr Abdur Rehman, Ikram Khan, Ali Johar, Zia Mohammad and Riaz Gul were elected executive council members.

