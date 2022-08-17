Shahmansoor Township Association elects reps

SWABI: Muqaddam Khan and Mohammad Junaid were elected president and general secretary of Shahmansoor Township Welfare Association here on Tuesday.
The election process was conducted at a meeting which was presided over by Dr Gul Mohammad and attended by residents of all the six sectors.
The other office-bearers chosen included Mumtaz Ali Khan, vice-president-1, Dr Waheed Alam Jan, vice-president-2, Asad Iqbal joint secretary and Siyar Mohammad finance secretary.
Dr Gul Mohammad, Dr Mohammad Shafiq, Dr Abdur Rehman, Ikram Khan, Ali Johar, Zia Mohammad and Riaz Gul were elected executive council members.
PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over the resurgence of the militant groups in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the...
PESHAWAR: Officials of the Special Police Force hailing from various districts staged a protest at Peshawar Press Club...
PESHAWAR: The Federal investigation Agency has summoned former KP governor Shah Farman in the prohibited funding...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority confiscated over 30 kilograms of sweets, 100 litres...
MANSEHRA: The local governments’ representatives and people from different walks of life on Tuesday took to the...
CHITRAL: Chitral National Movement general secretary Hayatullah Gerzi on Tuesday criticised the joining of Pakistan...
Comments