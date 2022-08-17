Pak shooters fail at Islamic Games

KARACHI: Pakistan's shooters failed to perform well at Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey, on Tuesday.

In the individual category of skeet event, Usman Chand scored 116 points (23, 24, 24, 23, 22) to secure 16th position.

Olympian Khurrum Inam scored 115 points (24, 21, 23, 24, 23) to take 20th position and Asif Mehmood scored 113 points (22, 23, 21, 23, 24) for 22nd spot.

In the individual category of trap event, Farrukh Nadeem scored 116 points (22, 25, 23, 22, 24) to finish 14th. Aminullah scored 108 points for 27th position and Zafar ul Haq scored 107 points to take 29th position.