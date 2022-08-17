Bend or break

Afghanistan has been going through a decades-long dilemma due to foreign interference and occupation. The economic crunch has changed the lives of people who have seen their health and education sectors decline and their rights violated. Due to such offences, the international community must take pragmatic measures to avert the humanitarian crisis as soon as possible.

The Taliban regime must show more ideological flexibility and respect human rights and, especially, women rights as this will help avoid catastrophic consequences down the road.

Usama Mughal

Kandhkot