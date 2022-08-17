UM Pakistan office launched

SINGAPORE: UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, have announced an affiliate agreement with IG Square Pakistan (Private) Limited, for the launch of their UM Pakistan office.

The UM Pakistan affiliate office will extend the UM agency network footprint to 14 different countries across the APAC region, adding to a remit which already includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Kasper Aakerlund, President UM APAC commented, “I am delighted to be in a position to confirm our official affiliate partnership with IG Square for UM Pakistan. An important growth market for many of our regional and global client brands; the launch of UM Pakistan will serve to future-proof our regional efficiencies and expand our competitive remit and opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer IG Square Pakistan added, “We are very excited to be a part of IPG Mediabrands and I believe this relationship will bring a fresh perspective to the media landscape in Pakistan with data, technology and commerce playing a key role in reshaping consumer journeys and experiences. I would also like to thank all of our clients and media partners for extending their support and I assure them that this new partnership will further equip us to deliver on our promise of imagining growth globally.”